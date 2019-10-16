Ycg LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 13,216 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $2,693,420.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.77. 945,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

