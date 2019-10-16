XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a market cap of $803,197.00 and approximately $16,479.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XEL has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000458 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

