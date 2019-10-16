WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,605.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,399,000 after buying an additional 1,200,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 648.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 36,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.