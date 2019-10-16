WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 21.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in WP Carey by 21.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

