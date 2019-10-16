Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

