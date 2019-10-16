WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,243.94. 593,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. The company has a market cap of $862.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,174.77. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.