Wolfe Research Downgrades Encana (NYSE:ECA) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

ECA opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,999.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Encana by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

