Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

