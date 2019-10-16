Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 700 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,191 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $387,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 240,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,067. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.