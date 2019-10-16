Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after buying an additional 984,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 87,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.