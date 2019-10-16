Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

