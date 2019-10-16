Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. 337,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

