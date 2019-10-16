Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. 6,772,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

