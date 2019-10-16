Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0877 on Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

