Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 7.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 187,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

