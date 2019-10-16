Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,953 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,516,000 after buying an additional 2,325,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,603,000 after buying an additional 91,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 584,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $21,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $48,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $262,095. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

