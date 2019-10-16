Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 129 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $9.91 on Wednesday, reaching $1,777.30. 1,862,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,846.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

