Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

NYSE:WHR opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

