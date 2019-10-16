Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) is Pwmco LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pwmco LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,350 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 3.6% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,920,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 162,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.