Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 10.7%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN)’s stock price dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$1.00, approximately 237,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 146,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million and a P/E ratio of -29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

