Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.83.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

