WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

