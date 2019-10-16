WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

