Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.94. 3,303,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock worth $1,421,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

