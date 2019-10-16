Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,007.48.

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

CCR remained flat at $$12.55 on Wednesday. 5,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

