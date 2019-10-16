Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 5,930,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

