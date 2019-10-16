Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.85.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

