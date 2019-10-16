Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.