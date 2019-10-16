Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Square had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

9/17/2019 – Square was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

9/12/2019 – Square was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Square was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,214.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Square by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

