Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/14/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2019 – Square had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/26/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 9/17/2019 – Square was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2019 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.
- 9/12/2019 – Square was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2019 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2019 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2019 – Square was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/3/2019 – Square was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/29/2019 – Square was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2019 – Square is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SQ opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,214.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Square by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
