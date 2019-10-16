Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP):

10/14/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

10/7/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/2/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from strong growth in security subscriptions, including advanced threat prevention and CloudGuard suite. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Acquisitions have helped it in broadening its portfolio and enter newer market, which has eventually driven its revenues. The recent buyouts of Dome9 and ForceNock will help expand the company’s security capabilities. Check Point continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting its revenues. However, Check Point derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

9/19/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

9/15/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/12/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2019 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

CHKP opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

