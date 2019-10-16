Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784,238 shares of company stock valued at $697,084,585 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,375,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

