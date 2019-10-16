Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,001,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,345. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

