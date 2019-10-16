Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 41,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. 1,101,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

