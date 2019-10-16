Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,386.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,197,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.