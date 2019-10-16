Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 724 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.