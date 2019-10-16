Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.67. 1,475,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $162.90 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.90.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

