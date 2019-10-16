WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

