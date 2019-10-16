Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.02 million.

