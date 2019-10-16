Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

WVE stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $688.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

