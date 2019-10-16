Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

