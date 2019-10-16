Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WHR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

