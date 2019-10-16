Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 225,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.