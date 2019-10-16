WABnetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,825.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $136,825.00 and approximately $4,872.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01087809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,974,865,937 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.