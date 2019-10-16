W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.39. W Resources shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 10,246,150 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.43.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

