VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $33.76 on Friday. VSE has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $189.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $70,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in VSE by 85.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VSE by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

