Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,614.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $297,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

