Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.16 ($61.81).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €47.67 ($55.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.82 and its 200-day moving average is €45.02.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.