Volution Group (FAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volution Group (LON: FAN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/15/2019 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 10/9/2019 – Volution Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 185 ($2.42).
- 10/9/2019 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 9/27/2019 – Volution Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 8/20/2019 – Volution Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
LON:FAN opened at GBX 192.96 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.
