Volution Group (FAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volution Group (LON: FAN) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2019 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/9/2019 – Volution Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 185 ($2.42).

10/9/2019 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

9/27/2019 – Volution Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/20/2019 – Volution Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 192.96 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

