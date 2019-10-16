Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.46. The stock had a trading volume of 784,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

