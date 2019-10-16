Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Trading Up 5.8%

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.62 and last traded at $96.15, approximately 111,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The company has a market cap of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,410,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

